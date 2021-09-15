Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus Sells 19,429 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.