Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus Sells 19,429 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
