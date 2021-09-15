Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 904,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,371. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $183.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.