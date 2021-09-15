Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,023% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

