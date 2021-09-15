Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,372% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 25,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $277.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.