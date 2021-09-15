Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.