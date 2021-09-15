TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $614.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.04. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

