Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Specifically, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.