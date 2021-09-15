Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Shares of TCW stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,646. The company has a market cap of C$703.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

