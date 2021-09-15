Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,348 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIL opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

