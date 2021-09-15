TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.85. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.