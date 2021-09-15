TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $732,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,058. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

