TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. 988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,408. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.