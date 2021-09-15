TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

