TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $570,197.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.53 million and $570,197.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00142523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00842765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

