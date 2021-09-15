TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $82.86 million and $66.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046150 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

