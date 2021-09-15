Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.70.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.