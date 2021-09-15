Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

