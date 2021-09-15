Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TPC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 348,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,683. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

