UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €740.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €740.00 ($870.59) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €655.08 ($770.69).

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.