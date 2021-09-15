UBS Group Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 208,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

