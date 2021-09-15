Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 285.1% in August

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, an increase of 285.1% from the August 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of UK stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

