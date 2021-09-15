uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.95.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $364,130 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.