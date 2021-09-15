United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 5.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.76. 161,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,667,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

