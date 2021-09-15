US Bancorp DE Buys 151 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

