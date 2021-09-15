US Bancorp DE Buys 2,709 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

