US Bancorp DE Buys 9,797 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 741.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

