US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

