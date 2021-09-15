US Bancorp DE Sells 1,585 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $15,228,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,026.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

