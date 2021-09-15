US Bancorp DE Sells 504 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

