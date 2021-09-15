USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Cowen

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $122.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $678,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 146.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

