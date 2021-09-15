USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,290 shares of company stock worth $418,924. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

