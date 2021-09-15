Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,307. Valeo has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

