Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87). Approximately 40,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.45 ($2.88).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

