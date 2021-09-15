Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,701,841 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.82% of Select Energy Services worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $569.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

