Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

