Van ECK Associates Corp Has $36.66 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

