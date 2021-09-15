Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $436.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

