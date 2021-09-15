Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,148.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.