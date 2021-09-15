Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. 15,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

