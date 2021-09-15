Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.24. 34,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

