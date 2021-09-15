Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 67,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000.

VNQ stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

