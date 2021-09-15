Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.34. 429,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

