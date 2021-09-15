Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

