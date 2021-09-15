Vanilla Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $75,401.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $75,401.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $12.34 or 0.00025992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.84 or 0.99832022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.94 or 0.07130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00867613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,707 coins and its circulating supply is 660,893 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.