Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.16. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 2,676 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

