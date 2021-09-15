Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 1,006.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

