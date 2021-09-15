Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $10.27 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $10.27 or 0.00021421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00178377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.13 or 0.07272814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,920.85 or 1.00001850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.45 or 0.00875314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

