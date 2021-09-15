Vetri (VLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $824.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Vetri has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $824.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

