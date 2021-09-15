Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,610 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

