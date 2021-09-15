Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

