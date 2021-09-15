Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

